TVLine Items: Jackman's Christmas Song, Live Lip Sync Battle and More

What’s almost as good as an official Red Ryder, carbine action, two-hundred shot range model air rifle? A Hugh Jackman song-and-dance break in Fox’s A Christmas Story Live.

The X-Men actor, who’s currently starring in the P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman, will perform “Come Alive” from the movie during a commercial break in Fox’s live musical, which airs Sunday at 8/7c.

Per our sister site Variety, he’ll be joined by Greatest Showman castmates Zac Efron (High School Musical), Zendaya (K.C. Undercover) and Keala Settle (The Big C), as well as 150 dancers. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote the tune; they also penned Christmas Story‘s songs and score.

A Christmas Story will be broadcast from the Warner Bros. lot; the Greatest Showman number will take place on a nearby soundstage.

* Lip Sync Battle will broadcast a one-hour live special dedicated to Michael Jackson’s music on Monday, Jan. 18, Variety reports. The event will serve as the kickoff for Paramount Network (currently known as Spike TV).

* Following tonight’s fall finale, Designated Survivor will resume Season 2 on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

* Amazon has announced that Mozart In the Jungle Season 4 will be released on Friday, Feb. 16.

* Comedy Central has acquired the basic cable rights to all nine seasons of The Office, which will launch with an all-day marathon on Monday, Jan. 15.

* TBS has released a new trailer for The Detour Season 3, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 10:30/9:30c. Watch it below: