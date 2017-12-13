Ratings: Bull Eyes Season High

CBS’ Bull this Tuesday drew 10.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, rising 20 percent and two tenths from its last fresh outing (opposite This Is Us) to equal its second-largest audience of the season while matching its season high in the demo.

Bookending the Eye’s night, NCIS (12.5 mil/1.4) and New Orleans (8.9 mil/0.9) were steady.

Elsewhere…

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4.1 mil/1.0) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (averaging 1.8 mil/0.7) were steady.

NBC | The Voice (9.8 mil/1.7) and Chicago Med (6.2 mil/1.1) each dipped a tenth week-to-week, while sandwiched in the middle the Gwen Stefani special did 7.2 mil/1.2.

ABC | The Middle (5.7 mil/1.3), Fresh Off the Boat (3.9 mil/1.0) and The Mayor (2.8 mil/0.8) each ticked up a tenth, while black-ish (4.3 mil/1.2) rose two tenths. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.5 mil/0.6) dipped to a new audience low while steady in the demo.

