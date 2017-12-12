Ratings: Today Defeats GMA as Its Post-Matt Lauer Surge Continues

Matt who? The ouster of longtime Today co-anchor Matt Lauer doesn’t seem to have hurt the morning show in the slightest. On the contrary, for the second week in a row, its first two hours have managed to beat its ratings rival Good Morning America in overall viewership, according to our sister site Variety.

For the week that ended on December 8, Today not only maintained its usual dominance in the prized 25-54 demo (drawing nearly 1.64 million to GMA‘s 1.38), it also overcame its competitor in overall viewership (attracting an audience of almost 4.58 million vs. GMA‘s 4.38). Today hadn’t accomplished that particular feat since about this time last year.

Since Lauer’s headline-making firing at the end of November over allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the tag team of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have been co-anchoring Today. NBC has yet to announce whether that arrangement is going to become a permanent one.