The Voice Top 8 Results Show Recap: Which Singers Survived the Bloodbath?

And now, the end is near. Ahead of next week’s crowning of Chloe Kohanski as the winner Season 13 finals, The Voice cut four contestants on Tuesday. Based on Monday’s Top 8 performances, I’d have dropped Adam Cunningham, Keisha Renee, Davon Fleming and Chloe Kohanski — I know, I know. That’s sacrilege! (And yes, in hindsight, I was giving out A’s like they were certificates of participation; blame the Christmas spirit?) Based on TVLine’s Top 8 poll and iTunes sales, it looked like the same quartet was on the chopping block, except Noah was in trouble, not the “iconic” Chloe (who’s so popular that even her mismatched “Wicked Game” duet with Noah cracked the iTunes Top 5). Who actually advanced to the finals?

Before we found out — and the Middle Three sang for one last Instant Save — Coach JHud belted out her new single “Burden Down” with such absolute command of her instrument that it made me want to go back in time and dock every contestant a letter grade for more or less everything; Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors and Bebe Rexha performed a hit called “Home” that I would have sworn if I hadn’t known better was three songs tossed in a blender and mixed into one; and the former contestants starring in The Voice’s Vegas show turned up to turn Imagine Dragons’ “It’s Time” into something out of a Disney revue.

As for the results…

Advanced to the Finals (in Chronological Order)

Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake)

Addison Agen (Team Adam)

Brooke Simpson (Team Miley)

Bottom Two (Immediately Eliminated)

Davon Fleming (Team Jennifer)

Keisha Renee (Team Blake)

Middle Three

Red Marlow (Team Blake), “Dixieland Delight” — Grade: B+ | Song choices don’t get a whole lot more perfect than this Alabama Band toe-tapper for Red. It allowed Mr. Country as Cornbread to do what he does best. I was surprised that both he and Adam Cunningham made it into the Middle Three — I assumed they’d cancel out one another. Guess it goes to show how massive the country vote is. Anyway, solid performance.

Adam Cunningham (Team Adam), “Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” — Grade: B- | There was a total of nothing wrong with Adam’s Travis Tritt cover — and when he puts that growl in his voice, it’s pretty dang badass. But there’s just something about Red in the end that’s more compelling. Maybe it just comes down to the fact that Red is as country as cornbread, and Adam is more… as country as whole wheat.

Noah Mac (Team Jennifer), “Sign of the Times” — Grade: D | Harry Styles’ hit seemed like the right song choice for Noah — it’s the kinda music he always says he wants to make. Trouble was, he fell apart during his performance. Maybe it was the shock of being in danger for the first time in the competition. But he couldn’t have hit more bum notes if he’d used a baseball bat. Judging from the expression on his face, even he knew he’d blown it.

Eliminated | Noah Mac, Adam Cunningham

Saved | Red Marlow

Which of the Middle Three would you have saved? Vote in the poll below, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the Top 4. Can anyone beat Chloe?