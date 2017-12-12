Kimmel Brings Son to Live in Emotional Plea for Kids' Healthcare Funding

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late-night perch on Monday night, and he had one adorable co-host in tow.

Kimmel took last week off from hosting Live while his son, Billy, recovered from heart surgery — and upon his return, he made a tearful plea to the nation’s political leaders to renew funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which has gone more than 70 days without Congress’ approval for more money.

While holding Billy in his arms, Kimmel explained that CHIP has historically had bipartisan support, “until now.”

“CHIP has become a bargaining chip,” he said. “It’s on the back burner while they work out their new tax plans, which means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month. Merry Christmas, right?”

Kimmel went on to urge viewers to call their representatives and ask them to renew CHIP funding, adding that it is “literally a life-and-death program for American kids.”

“I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of this. I don’t know what could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children,” he said. “Why hasn’t CHIP been funded already? If these were potato chips they were taking away from us, we would be marching on Washington with pitchforks and spears right now.”

