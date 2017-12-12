Homeland Season 7 Trailer Shocker: Saul Is the New [Spoiler]

Saul is getting sprung — and promoted.

Showtime on Tuesday released the first trailer for Homeland‘s forthcoming seventh season (premiering Sunday, February 11 at 9/8c), and it drops a huge spoiler concerning Mandy Patinkin’s incarcerated alter ego. As the promo reveals, Saul gets released from prison and is quickly appointed President Keane’s (Elizabeth Marvel) National Security advisor. His new gig puts him directly in the crosshairs of — you guessed it — Claire Danes’ Carrie (who recently discovered that POTUS is full-tilt evil.)

In addition to Danes, Patinkin and Marvel, Season 7’s series regulars include Linus Roache, Maury Sterling, Jake Weber and Morgan Spector. One actor who will definitely not be back for the new season is Rupert Friend, whose seemingly immortal Quinn absolutely perished in the Season 6 finale.

