SNL Promotes Colin Jost, Michael Che to Co-Head Writers in Season 43

Saturday Night Live is doubling down on its commitment to Colin Jost and Michael Che, promoting the Weekend Update duo to co-head writers, NBC announced Tuesday. They will join current head writers Kent Sublette and Bryan Tucker.

Jost and Che — who in addition to headlining Weekend Update served as SNL staff writers — fill the void left by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider; the former head writers left at the beginning of the current Season 43 to develop a series with SNL exec producer Lorne Michaels.

SNL also announced that Sudi Green and Fran Gillespie have been named writing supervisors.