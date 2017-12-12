Ratings: 9JKL Hits Series Lows, Scorpion Draws Best Audience of Season

CBS’ Kevin Can Wait (with 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating), Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.0) and 9JKL (4.3 mil/0.7) all dipped a tenth in the demo this Monday, with the freshman sitcom marking series lows in both measures.

Elsewhere on the Eye network, Superior Donuts (5.2 mil/0.9) and Scorpion (5.9 mil/0.9) held steady in the demo, with the latter delivering its biggest audience of the season.

NBC | The Voice (10.4 mil/1.9) dominated the night, ticking up week-to-week. Better Late Than Never (5.6 mil/1.1) gave that NBC time slot its best numbers since Sept. 25.

FOX | Lucifer (3.4 mil/0.8) dipped a tenth in the demo, while The Gifted (2.8 mil/0.8) was steady.

THE CW | Leading out of a Penn & Teller rerun, Valor‘s fall finale (770K/0.2) delivered the freshman drama’s smallest audience yet while clutching onto that demo low.

ABC | Christmas Light Fight (5.2 mil/1.2) rose two tenths, while the Bachelor preview special did 3.4 mil/0.8.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.