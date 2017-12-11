Golden Globe Nominations: Watch Live Stream of the Announcement

This Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will reveal the 2018 Golden Globe nominations with the help of Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Sharon Stone (The Disaster Artist) and Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound).

The quartet will be on hand to announce the contenders vying in select major categories, with the nominations set to trickle out in two waves: the first round will be presented at 8:15 am EST. The second batch will follow at precisely 8:38 am.

Seth Meyers will host the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 7, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The ceremony will air live on NBC at 8/7c.

Watch Bell, Woodard, Stone and Hedlund reveal this year’s nominees below, then drop a comment with your reactions.