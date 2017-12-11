Ratings: Simpsons Hits Season Highs, Wisdom of the Crowd Ties Low

Leading out of The OT this week, Fox’s The Simpsons drew 7.5 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, besting its previous Season 29 highs by 44 and 22 percent.

A double helping of Bob’s Burgers then did 3.8 mil/1.6) (tying its own season high in the demo) and 2.9 mil/1.3, while Family Guy (2.8 mil/1.2) ticked up.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (15.9 mil/4.9) was down a tick from last week’s fast nationals.

CBS | Wisdom of the Crowd (6.2 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to tie its series low, while NCIS: LA (7.4 mil/0.8) and Madam Secretary (6.4 mil/0.8) each ticked up a tenth.

ABC | AFV (5.4 mil/0.9) was down a tenth, followed by a Frozen rebroadcast (4.9 mil/1.2) and Kristen Bell’s highly entertaining, high school drama geek-tastic Encore! special (1.9 mil/0.5).

