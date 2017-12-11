Golden Globes 2018: 26 Biggest Snubs

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday, and while many TVLine staples scored well-deserved nods, not everyone came out a (potential) winner.

In this age of #PeakTV, there simply aren’t enough slots for all the talent on the small screen. So while we applaud those who did receive nominations this year, we’d also like to tip our collective hat to the shows and stars that didn’t make the cut… but still deserve critical recognition.

Among the most egregious snubs this year were Will & Grace‘s Debra Messing (both the show and Messing’s co-star Eric McCormack were nominated), Tracee Ellis Ross (both the show and co-star Anthony Anderson were nominated) and all things Leftovers-related.

Seth Meyers will host the 2018 Golden Globes, airing Sunday, Jan. 7 on NBC.

Browse our gallery of snubbed shows and stars — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own reactions below: What does your most-snubbed list look like?