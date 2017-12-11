TVLine Items: Alec Baldwin's ABC Comedy, Homeland Adds One and More

Alec Baldwin, host of ABC’s Match Game and a potential talk show, is adding another role to his Alphabet network resume.

ABC has given a straight-to-series order to an untitled multi-camera family comedy co-created by the 30 Rock actor, along with Kenya Barris (black-ish) and Julie Bean (grown-ish), our sister site Deadline reports.

The show — which is being developed as a possible starring vehicle for Baldwin — follows an opinionated former TV star who moves in with his liberal daughter, her girlfriend and their child.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Costa Ronin (The Americans) will recur during Season 7 of Homeland in an undisclosed role, our sister site Variety reports.

* Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine will make its syndication debut on TBS on Thursday, Jan. 4, with episodes airing every Thursday from 7 to 11 pm ET/PT.

* Amazon has released a new trailer for Mozart in the Jungle Season 4, premiering Friday, Feb. 16: