2017 in Review: Which TV Character Had the Most Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year? Cast Your Vote!

Oh, you think you had a rough 2017? Allow us to introduce you to 15 people who would gladly invite you hold their beer.

For the past 365-ish days, we’ve watched some of our favorite TV characters go through the wringer, whether they were left at the altar (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rebecca Bunch), developed a debilitating habit (This Is Us‘ Kevin) or faced a life-threatening brain tumor (Grey’s Anatomy‘s Amelia). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

For what it’s worth, last year’s top three — as voted by TVLine readers — were Belle (Once Upon a Time), Glenn (The Walking Dead) and Alex (Grey’s Anatomy), none of whom show up in this year’s list… mostly because not all of them lived through 2017.

