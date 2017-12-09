Sense8 Series Finale: Cast Promises a Satisfying Ending in New BTS Footage

Netflix on Saturday gave an update on the highly anticipated Sense8 wrap-up special with the release of a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

The science-fiction drama was cancelled after two seasons back in June, but the streamer eventually greenlit a standalone series finale. The following footage finds the entire cast back together, thankful for the opportunity to give fans a sense8 of closure.

“I’m glad that the universe conspired to realign what was off-center,” Toby Onwumere says of Netflix’s late-minute change of heart. Adds costar Max Riemelt, “Our show builds bridges [and] empowers people… I’m proud to be a part of this, and happy that we can give an end that will satisfy.”

The Sense8 finale is set for release sometime in 2018. In the meantime, press PLAY on the video above.