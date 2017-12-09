Ratings: S.H.I.E.L.D. Slips to Lows With Second Friday Outing, CBS Dramas Rise

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD this Friday drew 1.93 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, slipping 24 and 28 percent from its two-hour season opener to mark series lows.

Opening ABC’s night, Once Upon a Time (2.49 mil/0.5) added some eyeballs but was flat in the demo versus the series lows posted by the Nov. 17 double-header (which averaged 2.28 mil/0.5).

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (7.2 mil/0.9) and Hawaii Five-0 (8.9 mil/1.1) respectively rose one and two tenths to match their season highs. Blue Bloods (9.3 mil/1.0) was up two tenths.

THE CW | Crazy Ex (655K/0.2) was flat, while Jane (640K/0.3) ticked up.

NBC | Blindspot (3.5 mil/0.7) inched up to a best-since-premiere audience while steady in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (3 mil/0.8) and The Exorcist (1.18 mil/0.4) each ticked up.

