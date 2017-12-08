Doctor Who Christmas Special Gets New Trailer — Plus: Peter Capaldi Retrospective Announced

BBC America is marking Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who departure in a very big way.

In addition to the release of a new trailer for the Christmas special, entitled “Twice Upon a Time” (airing Monday, Dec. 25 at 9/8c), the basic cabler has announced that the annual event will precede a retrospective entitled Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi.

Narrated by Colin McFarlane, the tribute will feature both archival footage from Capaldi’s first and last table reads, as well as new interviews with cast and crew. That includes departing showrunner Steven Moffat, who will reflect on his time first as a writer and later as an executive producer, and reveal his favorite episodes.

Leading up to the Christmas special, which unites Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor with the very First Doctor (played by Game of Thrones alum David Bradley), BBC America will air a seven-day Doctor Who marathon featuring episodes from Capaldi’s tenure, as well as those of David Tennant and Matt Smith. The timey-wimey binge begins on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Press PLAY on the latest “Twice Upon a Time” trailer above, then tell us if you’ll be setting your DVRs for the Capaldi farewell special.