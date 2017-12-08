The Terror: AMC Thriller Gets Premiere Date and Bone-Chilling Teaser

The Terror will strike the Royal Navy on Monday, March 26 at 9/8c, AMC has announced.

From executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh and inspired by a true story, the 10-episode thriller centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous, late-1840s voyage into uncharted territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. As the ship finds itself frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.