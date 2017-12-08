2017 in Review: TV's 19 Sexiest Scenes

The year will change, the holidays will come and go, but you can take comfort in one constant: On TV, skin is always in.

And to celebrate the abundance of small-screen lovin’ (or, at least, lustin’) over the past 12 months, we’ve assembled a collection of the sexiest moments from your favorite shows.

Disclaimer: Not every selection offers a liberal glimpse of the partially- to fully-undressed human form. Our selections also include a few heart-rate-spiking kisses, as well as a pajama dance party and a nookie near-miss. But yes, Virginia, there are plenty of strategically captured screen grabs in the lot, as well.

We’ve included steamy moments from Game of Thrones, Younger, Outlander, Pretty Little Liars, Arrow and a bunch more of your favorite shows — just make sure to be careful where you view the gallery above, because many of the photos put the “N” in “NSFW.” (You’re welcome.)

Click through the gallery above — or for direct access, click here — in order to see all of the hanky panky 2017 had to offer. Then hit the comments with your pick for sexiest scene of the year!

