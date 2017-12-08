Scorpion Sneak Peek: Is This Goodbye for Cabe? What'd He Leave the Team?

This Monday on Scorpion (CBS, 10/9c), Cabe’s trial gets underway, and he apparently has a plan in place in the event of the worst-case scenario, as revealed in this exclusive sneak peek.

In the above clip from the episode “Who Let the Dog Out (‘Cause Now It’s Stuck in a Cistern),” we find Cabe (played by Robert Patrick) putting the kibosh on a scheme to sway jurors, before he shares some sad news: his trial is closed to the public, so the team can’t be there to support him.

Meaning, if he is found guilty of the trumped-up charges, right here and now, outside the courthouse, may be a “goodbye” of sorts. But only of sorts, because as Cabe reveals in the sneak peek, he has planned ahead. Press play above to see what he has to say.

Elsewhere in the episode, as Team Scorpion anxiously awaits word on Cabe’s fate, they focus their nervous energy on trying to save a dog stuck in a cistern.

