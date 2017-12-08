Queer Eye For the Straight Guy Returns: Meet Netflix's New Fab Five

Netflix is ready to Make America Gay Again.

As previously announced, the streaming service is reviving the reality makeover series Queer Eye For the Straight Guy — in which five gay men help a “clueless” straight man make his life a little more fabulous — and now, per a report from Entertainment Weekly, we can finally get acquainted with the new Fab Five. (P.S. Don’t worry if you don’t immediately recognize all of their names. That’s why we linked to their Instagrams.)

Bobby Berk will serve as the show’s design expert, Karamo Brown (of MTV’s Are You the One: Second Chances) will handle all matters of “culture,” Antoni Porowski is the go-to guy for questions about food and wine, Jonathan Van Ness will be on top of personal grooming, and last but definitely not least, Tan France will lead the charge in the fashion department.

The original Queer Eye, which ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo, helped launch the careers of Carson Kressley (How to Look Good Naked) and Ted Allen (Chopped), among others.

Netflix’s revival will premiere in Feb. 2018. Will you be watching? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.