Family Guy Sneak Peek: Lois Shares a Disturbing Christmas Secret

The Griffin family is no stranger to secrets — I’m still waiting to meet Meg’s real father! — but this latest one might top them all.

Christmas comes to Quahog on Sunday’s Family Guy (Fox, 9/8c), bringing thoughtful gifts, festive sweaters — and a casual bombshell from Lois. Without giving too much away, let’s just say that twins run in Peter’s family.

TVLine’s exclusive first look at the holiday episode also reveals what Brian — who’s gone back to living with the Griffins, now that he’s no longer a social pariah — got the family for Christmas. Spoiler alert: It gets… mixed reactions.

