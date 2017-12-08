TVLine Items: Top Model Premiere Date, TVD Vet's History Series and More

Dust off the runway: America’s Next Top Model will be back for Cycle 24, with returning host Tyra Banks, on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 8/7c on VH1.

The new season — which has no contestant age limit, for the first time in the show’s history — will feature guest appearances from former judge Nigel Barker and Season 3 winner Eva Marcille, as well as a crossover with RuPaul’s Drag Race fan faves Valentina, Katya and Manila.

* The Vampire Diaries vet Michael Malarkey has landed a series-regular role in History’s 10-episode drama Blue Book, about the top-secret U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ’60s, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor will play Captain Michael Quinn, a decorated WWII hero.

* Corinne Foxx will join her father, Beat Shazam host Jamie Foxx, on Season 2 of the Fox music game show as the new deejay.