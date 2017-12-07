TVLine Items: PaleyFest 2018 Gets Stranger, Quantico Recruit and More

PaleyFest 2018 is going to the Upside Down.

Netflix’s sci-fi thriller Stranger Things is among the first panels announced for the annual television event, which will take place March 16-25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Additional honorees include NBC’s Will & Grace and ABC’s The Good Doctor, with the full lineup to be announced on Jan. 9. Ticket information can be found at paleyfest.org.

* Quantico has tapped Amber Skye Noyes (The Deuce, Beauty and the Beast) to recur during Season 3 as Celine Fox, an elite black-ops team’s new recruit, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Lena Waithe (Master of None) will recur on Dear White People Season 2 as P Ninny, a MC who stars in a Love & Hip Hop-like reality series called Trap-House Tricks, EW.com reports.

* Marti Noxon’s upcoming AMC drama Dietland has cast transgender actress Mya Taylor (Tangerine) as a newly minted member of the transgender community, per Deadline.