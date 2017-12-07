One Day at a Time Sets Season 2 Date, Recreates Original Sitcom's Credits

Netflix will be taking things One Day at a Time next month.

Season 2 of the rebooted Norman Lear sitcom will premiere on Friday, Jan. 26, the network announced Thursday with a video of the show’s cast recreating the original series’ opening credits.

The updated comedy — adapted by Mike Royce (Men of a Certain Age) and Gloria Calderon Kellett (iZombie, Devious Maids) — stars Justina Machado as Penelope, a Cuban-American single mom/military vet raising two teenagers (Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz) with the help of her vivacious, old-school mother Lydia (EGOT winner Rita Moreno) and friendly building manager Schneider (Todd Grinnell). The ensemble also includes Stephen Tobolowsky as Penelope’s boss, Dr. Berkowitz.

The original One Day at a Time, of course, ran from 1975 to 1984 on CBS (and you can check out its opening credits here).

