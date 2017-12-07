Even though Agent Carter’s no longer on the case, Hayley Atwell is still getting to the bottom of things.

Take the newly released trailer for Starz’s adaptation of Howards End, E.M. Forster’s 1910 novel about three families in turn-of-the-century England. Marvel’s Agent Carter alum Atwell plays Margaret Schlegel, an intelligent and independent sort who lives with her sister Helen (played by The Catch‘s Philippa Coulthard) and brother Tibby (Black Mirror‘s Alex Lawther) and who — among other intrigues — becomes involved in drama surrounding the widowed Henry Wilcox (Ripper Street‘s Matthew Macfadyen).

“You pretend to hide this dreadful secret!” she says, seemingly to Henry. And that seems problematic, given that it appears that they’re (Spoiler alert! — but not really, because the trailer will tell you this anyway) married by that point in the story.

The four-episode miniseries will premiere in April 2018, Starz announced Thursday. Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) wrote the script, which was directed by Hettie Macdonald (Doctor Who).

