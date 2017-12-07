2017 in Review: The 30 Character Deaths That Just About Killed Us

While we fully understand that TV characters aren’t real people, that doesn’t mean it isn’t painful to see your favorites head off to that big DVR in the sky.

And we lost a lot of favorites in 2017, from those we saw coming (like Nashville‘s Rayna and Kevin Can Wait‘s Donna) to those that took us completely by surprise (like the gentlemen from Homeland and Stranger Things). And it wasn’t just humans we mourned this year, no sir. TVLine’s gallery of 30 losses contains a tiger, a dragon, two vampires… and whatever the heck they were on Grimm.

It also goes without saying — yet we’re going to say it — that this gallery is a veritable minefield of spoilers. If you’re not caught up on any of your favorite shows, we urge you not to click inside. (Seriously, don’t say we didn’t warn you!)

Browse our gallery of the dearly departed — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment below: Which TV deaths wrecked you in 2017?