Amazing Race 30: Big Brother Power Couple, Indy Drivers, Ring Girls, NBA All-Stars and 'Jaws' Among Cast

When CBS’ 30th running of The Amazing Race starts on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c, those stepping off the starting line will include Big Brother lovebirds, a pair of IndyCar drivers and two NBA All-Stars. The Amazing Race Season 30 Cast Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Also in the mix for the milestone cycle of the Emmy-winning Race is a team of X-games champs, a couple of ring girls/Instagram models (happy Googling!) and competitive eater Joey “Jaws” Chestnut (happy gagging!).

This year’s globe trot kicks off in New York City’s Washington Square Park and promptly makes tracks for Iceland, where the Racers must traverse a massive canyon high above the Geitargljufur River. All told, the themed teams will travel to 10 countries, 21 cities and over 29,000 miles in pursuit of the million-dollar prize.

TAR will air at 8 pm its first five weeks, before moving to 9 pm once Celebrity Big Brother opens its doors. (Also, double episodes will be served up on Jan. 24, Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.) Phil Keoghan will of course serve as host.

Review the attached gallery (click here for direct access) and get in your early predictions.