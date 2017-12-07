Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: Deke Grills Daisy, Winds Up Meeting Quake!

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. newcomer Deke may want to think twice about ruffling the feathers of (in his own words) a “destroyer of worlds!”

In this Friday’s episode, titled “A Life Spent” and airing at 9/8c on ABC, Daisy (played by Chloe Bennet) decides that she will rescue Simmons from the servitude she stumbled into by saving the life of Kree boss Kasius’ human slave — even if it means risking everything to do it.

And risk it all, she just might have to.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Deke (played by Jeff Ward) does his best to convince Daisy that her inclination boldly “storm the castle” will only backfire — on not just them, but everyone in the Lighthouse. Instead, he argues, they need to play the “long game” if Jemma is ever to be freed. But Daisy, and patience? Not really friends, nope.

Press play above to watch Deke make his case, inviting the anger of she whom he believes destroyed Earth!

