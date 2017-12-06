Game of Thrones Star: HBO Series' Final Season 'Comes Out in 2019'

Viserion, Drogon, Rhaegal? You’ve (almost) officially got the coming year off.

Game of Thrones won’t air any episodes in 2018 — and will instead premiere its final season in 2019 — got even more backup Wednesday when star Sophie Turner said as much in an interview with our sister site Variety.

“Game of Thrones comes out in 2019,” the actress said when discussing release of her upcoming work, including the film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Turner’s comments are just the latest in a growing pile of evidence that the wait for the fantasy series’ return will be longer than expected. HBO programming president Casey Bloys hinted at Season 8’s 2019 start in a June interview, but couched that he’d have a better idea of timing and scheduling once showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were farther along writing the final run’s episodes.

Then, in October, Turner’s castmate Liam Cunningham said that Thrones was gearing up to start production on the last season and would be shooting through summer 2018 — which, given the amount of post-production work the show requires, wouldn’t leave much time for a Season 8 premiere by the end of that year. In the Variety interview, Turner confirms that there are “six or seven months left” in shooting Season 8.

A rep for HBO would not confirm Turner’s comments, noting that no scheduling decisions have been made yet.