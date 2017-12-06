Black Mirror Season 4 Gets Premiere Date, Full (and Foreboding) Trailer

Netflix has finally revealed the premiere date for Season 4 of Black Mirror — and it is soon.

The acclaimed anthology series will release its six new episodes on Friday, Dec. 29, it was announced, along with the release of a full trailer teasing each of the cautionary tales on tap.

The casting for Season 4 of the Emmy-winning, “anxiety-inducing” (Netflix’s words) includes Jesse Plemons (Friday Night Lights), Rosemarie DeWitt (The Last Tycoon), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Aldis Hodge (Underground), Maxine Peake (Silk), Andrea Riseborough (Bloodline), Letitia Wright (Humans) and Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), among others, while Jodie Foster is among the directors bringing the haunting stories to life.

Watch the full trailer above