Video: Tracee Ellis Ross Has Advice for Hollywood's 'Handsy Men' on Kimmel

Tracee Ellis Ross has a message for sexual harassers everywhere… and it even rhymes!

The black-ish star stepped in to guest-host ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, and she wasted no time in addressing the sexual-harassment scandals swirling around Hollywood these days. This isn’t just about Hollywood, or even just about sex, Ross notes; it’s “a systemic problem about the abuse of power” that’s gone on “for far too long.”

RELATEDDanny Masterson Fired From The Ranch by Netflix in Wake of Rape Allegations

“Treating people with respect isn’t complicated,” she adds, “but it seems a bit confusing for some men out there.” So she has a solution: a children’s book she’s written to school men on the basics of proper conduct, entitled The Handsy Man. Ross then reads aloud from the book, which lays out in Dr. Seuss-esque rhymes all the things men should not be doing: “Even if you’re stoned or drunk/Do not expose me to your junk.”

She wraps it up with the simple lesson: “If she does not consent, the answer is: No!” And in case you still didn’t get the message, Ross says not to worry: “That’s Part 1 of a 67-part series.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Ross’ timely monologue, then hit the comments with your book report on The Handsy Man.