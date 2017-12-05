The Voice Top 10 Results Show Recap: Which Two Singers Exited Stage Left?

As The Voice hurtled toward the Season 13 semifinals Tuesday, three contestants sang for a save before not one but two of them were sent packing. Going into the hour, the likeliest candidates for elimination were, as usual, Shi’Ann Jones (poor sales and polling) and, this time around, Ashland Craft (whose star power shone about as brightly Monday as one of those miniature glitter stars your teacher would affix to your test when you got an “A” in second grade). But who actually took their final bows?

Before we found out, Portugal. The Man performed their hit “Feel It Still,” which 1. I’ll admit, I’d never heard, and 2. made me feel 32 percent cooler once I had. We got a little update on Chris Blue, who since winning Season 12 has signed a record deal and gotten married. (No snippet of new music, though… grrr.) Aaand Season 4 winner Danielle Bradbery returned to performed a song called “Worth It” that was, erm, kinda a snore.

As for the results…

Sent to Safety (in Chronological Order)

Brooke Simpson (Team Miley)

Addison Agen (Team Adam)

Keisha Renee (Team Blake)

Noah Mac (Team Jennifer)

Chloe Kohanski (Team Blake)

Adam Cunningham (Team Adam)

Red Marlow (Team Blake)

Bottom Three

Ashland Craft (Team Miley), “Tonight I Wanna Cry” — Grade: D | Seemed like a good idea for Ashland to pick a song that would show off her softer side for a change. But it would have been a better idea for her to sing a ballad that she could also sing well. This wasn’t that. And you could tell she’d been really bad when Miley’s first comment was, in essence, “Uh, let’s talk about all your performances instead of, um, this one.”

Shi’Ann Jones (Team Jennifer), “At Last” — Grade: D | Well, I had to give the kid props for having the guts to tackle this classic. But that was about all I had to give her. From the first note, she was in trouble, and by the halfway point, I wasn’t sure which of us — her or me — was more desperately in need of being put out of our misery. Train wrecks right and left.

Davon Fleming (Team Jennifer), “Ain’t No Way” — Grade: B- | Given how disastrously Ashland and Shi’Ann did, Davon practically could’ve quit without even finishing his number and still managed to advance. At points, he was a little screechy and out of control. At other points, he was a lot screechy. But he also nailed some big notes and thankfully demonstrated some actual star quality.

Saved | Davon Fleming

Eliminated | Shi’Ann Jones, Ashland Craft

So, what did you think of tonight’s eliminations? Who would you have sent home? Vote in the poll below, then hit the comments.