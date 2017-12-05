Molly Shannon Returns to Will & Grace as Val Bassett — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Now we know for sure which way madness lies: Molly Shannon is set to bring the cray-cray back to Will & Grace as wackadoodle Val Bassett, and TVLine has an exclusive first look at Jack’s onetime stalker in (fatal attr)action.

As you can see from the image — a throwback, perhaps, to the character’s introduction to Will during a Season 1 elevator ride — Grace’s rival has not gone sane, so to speak, since her last appearance in Season 7. Or at least Karen and Jack don’t seem to think that she has, given the distance they’re keeping from her. The hitcom’s co-creators, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, say that “2018 promises to be a year marked by unmoored insanity, and it’s in that spirit we’ve asked the divine Molly Shannon to be part of the second half of our first season back.”

Will & Grace aired its Season 9 fall finale in November but returns from its hiatus Tuesday with a not-to-be-missed special Christmas episode (NBC, 9/8).