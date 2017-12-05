Ratings: The Gifted Dips to New Lows

Fox’s The Gifted this Monday drew 2.8 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to new season lows.

Leading into that, Lucifer (3.44 mil/0.9) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supergirl (1.76 mil/0.5) matched its most recent “regular” episode in the demo, while dipping to its smallest audience since Oct. 23. Valor (990K/0.2) was flat.

CBS | Leading out of a Big Bang rerun (which matched the most recent Kevin Can Wait with 7.7 mil and a 1.2), Man With a Plan (6.3 mil/1.1) was steady, while Superior Donuts (5.3 mil/0.9) and 9JKL (4.7 mil/0.8) each dipped.

NBC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Voice (10 mil/1.9) is currently steady week-to-week, while a holiday edition of The Wall (4.8 mil/1.0) is on par with The Brave‘s fall average.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, The Good Doctor (9.4 mil/1.7) is currently steady despite having its weakest lead-in yet (The Great Christmas Light Fight‘s 5.6 mil/1.1).

