The Flash's Honeymoon Is Interrupted by [Spoiler] in Hilarious Deleted Scene

The Flash‘s Barry and Iris find their honeymoon cut short — and neither of ’em are too happy about it! — in this exclusive deleted scene from tonight’s fall finale (airing at 8/7c on The CW).

In the clip above, a “Level 11” emergency at S.T.A.R. Labs effectively interrupts the newlyweds’ Bali getaway. Who triggers it, and thus nearly gets strangled by an irked Iris? (And can a speedster even be fleet of feet in flip-flops?) Press play above for those answers and more.

Elsewhere in the episode “Don’t Run”: Amunet threatens Caitlin with death if she is unable to perform a tricky medical task, while The Thinker traps Barry, thus forcing Team Flash to decide whom to save first.

