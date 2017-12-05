Black Mirror Sets Phasers to Spoof With Star Trek-Like Outing — Watch Trailer

How I Met Your… Extraterrestrial Monster?

Cristin Milioti plays a new crew member aboard a space exploration vessel in the trailer for a Black Mirror Season 4 installment that pointedly evokes Star Trek while braving the great beyond.

In the episode “USS Callister,” viewers are invited to join Captain Daly (played by Friday Night Lights‘ Jesse Plemons) and his trusty crew as they explore the galaxy and the dangers of unknown alien planets.

Will their adventure be as light-hearted and full of knowing chuckles as the trailer suggests? Surely not. So, what sort of Black Mirror-y twist lies in their path? Press play above and do that thing you do, citing/comparing this to Star Trek, The Orville and Discovery.

The ensemble cast for “USS Callister” also includes Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum).

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Black Mirror‘s new batch.