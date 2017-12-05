Billy Bush Urges Trump to 'Stop Playing Around With People's Lives' on Colbert

One day after penning a New York Times op-ed about the infamous Access Hollywood tape that got him fired, Billy Bush continued his redemption tour on The Late Show Monday night.

Host Stephen Colbert began the Q&A by acknowledging why the tape is back in the public eye in the first place: President Trump, who can be heard in the footage describing how he touches and kisses women without their consent, has recently begun denying that it’s his voice in the video, which Bush said irks him.

“You don’t get to say that. Because I was there, and the last 14 months of my life, I have been dealing with it,” Bush said. “You dealt with it for 14 minutes and went on to be the president.”

Bush added that Trump’s denial is especially insulting to the women who have accused the president of sexual assault, because “you’re reopening wounds on them, too. Enough’s enough. Stop playing around with people’s lives.”

Bush and Colbert’s 12-minute conversation, embedded above, also touched on the “unbelievable irony” of Bush losing his job at NBC upon the tape’s release, while Trump went on to be elected commander-in-chief.

“The very day that he was swearing in as the president, I was checking in to this soul-searching retreat in Santalina, Calif.,” Bush revealed. “It was the beginning of me saying, ‘All right, get up, stop being sorry for yourself. There’s life to live. Get better. Be a better man. Be a better person.’ So I passed a television in the office when I was checking in, and he’s got the hand up, and I’m going into my little cabin to do the work. Tough. Irony.”

Though Bush acknowledged that the last year-plus has been “a difficult time,” he also praised the current cultural shift surrounding sexual assault — and urged the public to keep it going.

“Women must be believed. We have to find our way to have the dialogue,” he said. “I’m worried that the dialogue isn’t going to be around. We get onto the next thing. The next outrage comes. We have to continue it all the way through, and I hope we do that.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Bush and Colbert’s wide-ranging Q&A, then hit the comments with your thoughts on their chat.