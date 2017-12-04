Supergirl Sneak Peek: Does Kara's Mom Hold the Key to Defeating Reign?

Alura Zor-El is back on Monday’s Supergirl fall finale (The CW, 8/7c) — and we have it on good authority that she’s not just J’onn J’onnz in disguise this time.

Unfortunately, as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, Kara’s holographic mother-daughter reunion doesn’t exactly go as she hopes. She turns to Alura for information on a new threat (Reign!), but doesn’t quite get the answer she’s looking for.

“Reign is going to surprise people,” Melissa Benoist told reporters during a recent visit to the show’s Vancouver set. “She’s pretty spectacular to behold, and she will give Supergirl the fight of her life.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for a neat Kryptonian history lesson, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.