Shooter Renewed for (Bigger) Season 3

USA Network’s Shooter is reloading for a third (and slightly bigger) round, series lead Ryan Phillippe announced via social media on Monday.

The pick-up news comes three months after the ersatz finale of Season 2, which was truncated by Philippe’s broken leg. TVLine has learned that Season 3 will run 13 episodes versus the usual 10 (presumably to make up for/fold in the two that got lopped off of this past summer’s run).

In Season 3, which will be based loosely on Black Light (the second book in the Bob Lee Swagger series by Stephen Hunter), Bob Lee (played by Philippe) struggles to put an end to the events of Season 2. As he does so, a nemesis reveals mysterious details surrounding his father Earl’s death, leading the retired sniper towards a startling conspiracy that hits close to home.

Production on Season 3 begins in January, in Los Angeles