Good Girls Trailer: NBC May Have Another Hit Drama on Its Hands

This February on NBC, the Good Girls will revolt.

NBC on Monday continued its marketing blitz for the new female-powered drama with the release of the show’s first official trailer. And we are really, extremely, very encouraged by what were seeing.

Created by Jenna Bans (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy), the series follows a trio of suburban moms — played by Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Retta (Parks and Recreation) and Mae Whitman (Parenthood) — who rob a grocery store when they become desperate to make ends meet. But their plan hits a major snag when the manager sees one of their faces.

The much-buzzed-about-by-TVLine series will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 pm, following the premiere of The Voice‘s spring cycle.

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your super-snappy judgements!