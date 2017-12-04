PBS Replaces Charlie Rose With Christiane Amanpour Program

Charlie Rose‘s PBS timeslot will be filled by CNN International’s Amanpour in the wake of his late-night interview series’ cancellation.

RELATED Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King Address ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Charlie Rose Allegations: ‘He Does Not Get a Pass’

Journalist Christiane Amanpour’s program will air at 11 pm on PBS stations “on an interim basis,” CNN.com reports. A second half-hour public affairs show is in the works to follow at 11:30 pm.

Veteran newsman Rose was fired by CBS News last month after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment over a 20-year period. The same day, PBS also severed ties with Rose and cancelled distribution of his long-running, self-titled interview show.

In a Nov. 20 Washington Post story, eight women came forward with similar stories about the CBS This Morning cohost, detailing how Rose made sexually inappropriate phone calls, exposed himself and groped women without their permission. The accusations range in date from the 1990s to 2011. CBS This Morning has not yet named a replacement for Rose.

New York’s WNET begins airing Amanpour on Monday night, with the program being made available to other PBS stations a week from today.