Ratings: Carol Burnett Anniversary Special Draws 15.2 Million Viewers

CBS’ Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary special on Sunday night drew 15.2 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, commanding broadcast TV’s second-largest audience for the night while placing third in the demo.

The star-studded trip down memory lane delivered the largest audience for an entertainment/non-sports special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

NBC Sunday Night Football (16.2 mil/5.2) led the night in both measures, matching last week’s fast nationals.

Over on ABC, AFV (4.5 mil/0.8) slipepd 15 and 33 percent from last week’s season highs, while Shark Tank (3.7 mil/0.9) dipped 10 percent.

Fox’s NFL-boosted The Simpsons (4.3 mil/1.7) placed second behind football in the demo. Ghosted (2.6 mil/1.0), Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.1) and Last Man on Earth (1.9 mil/0.8) rose two, three and one tenth, respectively.