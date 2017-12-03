The Middle Pilot Revisited: 'Super' Frankie, Touchy Feely Brick and More

Middle acolytes, remember when Frankie was bad at her job? And Sue was bad at everything? And Brick whispered random words?

Actually, come to think of it, not much has changed in the eight years since we first touched down in Orson, Ind. and became acquainted with the Heck family.

Ahead of Tuesday’s milestone 200th episode (ABC, 8/7c), TVLine is looking back at the show’s pilot, which originally aired Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2009, launching alongside Modern Family, Cougar Town and — oof! — Kelsey Grammer’s Hank.

So join us as we look back at Frankie’s less-than-Super joyride, Sue’s short-lived stint working stage crew and Brick’s inappropriate exchange with his teacher, all via the attached gallery. Then, after taking a stroll down memory lane, drop a comment below.