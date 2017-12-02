SNL's Trump Visited by Michael Flynn, Taunted by Hillary — 'Lock Him Up!'

President Donald Trump lived through his very own version of A Christmas Carol this weekend, which culminated with former 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton chanting, “Lock him up!”

It all went down on Saturday Night Live, where Alec Baldwin’s POTUS was first visited by the Ghost of Christmas Flipped, Michael Flynn. The former National Security Advisor, who on Friday was indicted for lying to the FBI about his contact with Russian officials, warned Trump that it was time to turn himself in to the feds.

Trump was then visited by Access Hollywood pal Billy Bush, who in the wake of the current Matt Lauer scandal, insisted he was “looking pretty good in the NBC News division right now.” He was later visited by Russian president Vladimir Putin, who left shortly Clinton — aka the “scariest spirit of all” — arrived.

“You, Donald, have given me the greatest gift of all: sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise,” she said. “You have no idea how long I’ve been waiting to say this: lock him up!”

What did you think of SNL‘s latest Trump-centric cold open?