Arrowverse Crossover Quotes: The 12 Best Lines From 'Crisis on Earth-X'

Even in the midst of a crisis, you can always count on the Arrowverse gang for a good soundbite.

To that end, we’ve assembled some of our favorite one-liners and witty exchanges from this week’s “Crisis on Earth-X,” the four-part crossover event that united Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow in an all-out melee against an invading Nazi horde.

From Kara’s reaction to the unholy union of her and Oliver’s Earth-X doppelgängers to Sara and Alex’s white-hot flirtation, our heroes proved they can also handle themselves in a war of words. (You know, in addition to an actual war. Of weapons.)

Browse our gallery of the best crossover quotes — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own favorite exchanges below.