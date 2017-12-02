Ratings: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Returns Steady in Friday Debut

ABC’s Agents of SHIELD returned on a new night to 2.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, marking its largest audience since Jan. 10 while steady in the demo versus its May finale (2.1 mil/0.7). Fall TV Winners & Losers (2017) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

(Once Upon a Time most recently did 2.3 mil/0.5 opening Friday night, while Inhumans averaged 2.6 mil/0.6 in the 9 o’clock time slot and at last tally did 2 mil/0.5.) TVLine readers gave the two-hour SHIELD opener an average grade of “A-.”

Elsewhere on Friday….

CBS | MacGyver (6.7 mil/0.8) and Hawaii Five-0 (8.6 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth to match series lows. Blue Bloods (8.8 mil/0.9) slipped to its third-smallest audience ever while steady in the demo.

NBC | Blindspot (3.3 mil/0.7) rose a tenth.

FOX | The Exorcist (1.23 mil/0.4) tied its smallest audience while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (1.34 mil/0.3) improved on Crazy Ex‘s most recent numbers by 100 and 50 percent.

