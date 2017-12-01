The Exorcist Sneak Peek: Andy's Demon Takes a Familiar Form With Tomas

Demons are like your relatives during the holiday season: Let them in once, and you’ll have a hell of a time getting them to leave.

It’s a lesson Father Tomas is still grappling with as you’ll see in this eerie, exclusive clip from tonight’s episode of The Exorcist (Fox, 9/8c).

In the excerpt from “A Heaven of Hell,” the priest is alone with a possessed but resting Andy… which gives Tomas’ sleep-deprived, demon-adjacent mind a little too much time to wander. The creepiness starts with a really not OK noise coming from the bathtub where Harper’s dead mom is hanging out. Then we move to the bedroom, where the cleric is startled by a vision of Andy’s dead wife Nikki… or, at least, the demon manifesting itself as her.

Elsewhere in the episode, we get a huge chunk of backstory about Mouse’s past — and how Marcus is involved — and one of Andy’s foster children offers up a difficult, last-ditch effort to save him. (Oh yeah, and make sure you watch all the way to the very end.)

Press PLAY on the video above to see Father Tomas lose his stuff,