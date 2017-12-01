TVLine Items: Supernatural Adds OTH Alum, WWE Legend on Flash and More

Supernatural is becoming a real family affair.

One Tree Hill alumna Danneel Ackles — the wife of star Jensen Ackles — will recur during Season 13 of the CW drama as Sister Jo, a faith healer who attracts the attention of Lucifer, our sister site Variety reports.

The actress will make her debut in Episode 13, titled “Devil’s Bargain,” which is slated to air early next year.

* WWE legend Bill Goldberg will guest-star in two episodes of The Flash, in an undisclosed role, TVLine has confirmed.

* Catherine Keener (Show Me a Hero, The 40-Year-Old Virgin) will recur opposite Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph in Amazon’s untitled straight-to-series comedy, from Master of None co-creator Alan Yang and 30 Rock producer/writer Matt Hubbard, Deadline reports.