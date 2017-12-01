Outlander Offers Up Another Serving of Turtle Soup in Deleted Episode 11 Scene

Who’s ready for more turtle soup?

Outlander on Friday released a deleted scene from last Sunday’s episode, “Uncharted.” Yes, it does reference the sherry-filled turtle soup that Claire so greedily slurped down at the end of the episode. Sadly, it does not include more naked funtimes (the soup’s only got so much power, ye ken). But there’s a fun introduction from stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the pair (green screen and all), along with co-stars Lauren Lyle and César Domboy, as they film the Frasers’ arrival at Port Royal.

In addition, you witness Claire bravely weather her hangover in order to plant a rather lingering kiss on her happy hubby, and that’s always worth a glance.

Press PLAY on the video above to see Himself and Herself, as well as Fergus and Marsali, film the cut scene.