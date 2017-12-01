Ratings: Gotham and Big Bang Theory Dip to Series Lows

Fox’s Gotham this Thursday returned to 2.63 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, matching and ticking down to series lows.

Leading out of that, The Orville (3.6 mil/0.9) added some eyeballs versus its last fresh outing while steady in the demo. Fall TV Winners & Losers (2017) Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.7 mil/0.5) bounced back from its Thanksgiving drop.

ABC | A Charlie Brown Christmas (6.5 mil/1.6) and that Disney thing/”Magical Holiday Celebration” (5 mil/1.2) respectively rose one and two tenths from last year.

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (13.6 mil/2.4) dipped two tenths from its last fresh outing to mark a series low, while Young Sheldon (12.1 mil/2.1), Mom (8.7 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.6 mil/1.1) returned to normal after their Thanksgiving surges. SWAT (6.6 mil/1.0) drew a best-since-premiere audience while dipping in the demo.

NBC | Thursday Night Football (11.6 mil/3.3) dropped 22 and 25 percent from Thanksgiving’s fast nationals.

